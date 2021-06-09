A total of 25 suspects, including a Fontana resident, were arrested during a month-long proactive undercover enforcement operation that targeted alleged child predators in Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The intent of "Operation Intercept" was to locate potential sexual predators who actively sought minors on social media platforms for the purpose of committing lewd acts, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release on June 8. This operation was also meant to reduce Internet “child predators” actively seeking to commit lewd acts with minors throughout the county.
To achieve these goals, members of the county's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force utilized covert social media and communication platforms to communicate with potential child predators. The subjects initiated an online conversation with the undercover operators for the purpose of soliciting a sexual encounter. Through the communication, the subjects arranged to meet the online undercover operator with the intent to engage in lewd sex acts. When the subjects arrived at the predetermined meeting location, task force members contacted and arrested the subjects.
Most of the suspects who were arrested during Operation Intercept lived in Riverside County, but some were from San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.
Kristopher Sandoval, 32, of Fontana was arrested on a charge of soliciting of a minor and arranging to meet with the intent to engage in lewd acts with a minor, the Sheriff's Department said.
The suspects who were arrested during this operation were transported to a Riverside County Detention Center.
