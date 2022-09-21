The 60th Annual Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 in San Bernardino.
The vendor gate will open at 6 a.m. at Western Regional Little League Headquarters, 6707 N. Little League Drive. There will be no overnight parking.
Vendor spaces (20x20) are available for $30, with an additional 10x20 space available for $15. A car for sale space is $15.
For information, call Richard Bronstrup, the chairman and contact person, at (909) 658-5914.
The event is hosted by Paradise Valley Model A Ford Club, which can be contacted by email at pvmafc@gmail.com. The website is pvmafc.org.
