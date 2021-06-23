Applications are available for qualified San Bernardino County residents interested in being appointed by the Board of Supervisors to serve as the county's sheriff.
Sheriff John McMahon announced recently that he will retire on July 16 after more than 36 years of public service. His current four-year term does not end until Jan. 2, 2023. A special election to fill the vacancy is not a viable option, the county said.
"Although the new county charter created a special election option, the timing of this vacancy would not allow a special election to occur until June 7, 2022, which is the date of the next regular election for sheriff," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. "The county should not go that long without someone serving in the office of Sheriff."
Hagman added: "The process we will use for this appointment will be fair, transparent, and guarantee meaningful public input."
The Board of Supervisors will conduct a special meeting on July 7 to identify finalists for the appointment, conduct public interviews, and consider appointing a new sheriff to complete McMahon's term.
Persons who meet the qualifications to serve as a sheriff in California (https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?sectionNum=24004.3.&lawCode=GOV) can apply for the appointment by visiting the clerk of the Board of Supervisors website (http://cms.sbcounty.gov/cob/Home.aspx).
Applications and supplemental materials will be received until 5 p.m. on June 30. On July 1, the application materials will be provided to members of the Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.