Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) will conduct drive-through testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) on three upcoming dates this month.
The testing will take place on Monday, April 20; Tuesday, April 21; and Wednesday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The COVID-19 testing will be available for the public by appointment only. For appointments, call 1-855-422-8029. Instructions are available at this link: https://www.arrowheadregional.org/covid-19-updates/
The testing will be conducted at the outpatient building entrance on the ARMC campus in Colton. Once entering the campus from Meridian Avenue, drivers can see signage that will be displayed for the event.
Additional testing dates will be announced at a later date.
“We have been treating COVID-19 patients with all of the latest best practices in our fight against this disease,” said Dr. Sharon Wang, infection disease specialist at ARMC. “We would like to provide our expertise to help test members of the community.”
