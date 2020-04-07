Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) will conduct drive-through testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) beginning Thursday, April 9.
The COVID-19 testing will be available for the public by appointment only. For appointments, call 1-855-422-8029. Instructions are available at this link: https://www.arrowheadregional.org/covid-19-updates/
The following dates are available for scheduling an appointment, as space allows:
• Thursday, April 9, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Friday, April 10, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 14, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, April 15, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Thursday, April 16, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The drive-through testing will be conducted at the outpatient building entrance on the ARMC campus, which is located at 400 N. Pepper Avenue in Colton. The entrance will be on Meridian Avenue at the back of the ARMC campus. Once entering the campus from Meridian, signage will be displayed for the testing.
Additional testing dates will be announced at a later date.
“We have been treating COVID-19 patients with all of the latest best practices in our fight against this disease,” said Dr. Sharon Wang, infection disease specialist at ARMC. “We would like to provide our expertise to help test members of the community.”
For social distancing guidelines and other tips to protect yourself, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html
