An armed convicted felon was arrested after a lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 11, Rancho Cucamonga Station deputies conducted a proactive area check looking for James Webster, a 47-year-old Ontario resident, who was believed to be in the area of 9th Street and Grove Avenue. Webster had three outstanding arrest warrants for charges including drugs and weapons, and was believed to be armed.
When deputies observed Webster riding a bicycle, they gave him several commands to stop. Webster ignored the commands and continued toward a residential area, the Sheriff's Department said.
A lethal force encounter occurred when a deputy used a patrol car to nudge the bike to stop Webster, the Sheriff's Department said. Webster fell to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.
Webster was searched and deputies allegedly found a handgun and drugs in his possession. Webster was taken to a hospital, where he was cleared for booking.
The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.
Webster was booked in at the West Valley Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bail.
