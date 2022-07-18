An armed man died after being shot by an officer in San Bernardino on July 16, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 8:05 p.m., two fully uniformed San Bernardino Specialized Investigations Unit officers were conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle after receiving information that a person armed with a gun was in the parking lot of an illegal online gambling business located in the 400 block of West Highland Street.
As officers arrived, they spotted two males. One of the males -- later identified as 23-year-old Rob Marquise Adams of San Bernardino -- allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and began walking toward the officers’ vehicle, the P.D. said.
The officers exited their vehicle and attempted to give Adams verbal commands, but Adams ran away, toward two cars, still carrying the gun, the P.D. said. One of the officers fired his service weapon, striking Adams.
Officers rendered medical aid, and Adams was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
The second subject was taken into custody without incident.
Adams' gun, a loaded Taurus G3C 9mm with a bullet in the chamber, was recovered at the scene, the P.D. said.
"The San Bernardino Police Department is in the process of investigating this incident and is still gathering facts and evidence," the P.D. said in a news release. "We are aware of a surveillance video clip circulating online that fails to provide any details or context as to what occurred during the incident. As with any incident of this nature, we must collect and review all of the information and available evidence (including video) before sharing details. A video including those details and additional footage will be released."
"We are asking the community to please withhold their judgment on the situation until they have all the available facts and details," said Police Chief Darren Goodman.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the criminal investigation is asked to contact Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.