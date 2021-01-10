An armed man was arrested after he allegedly tried to run from deputies during a traffic stop in Grand Terrace, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 9 at 11:33 p.m., Deputy S. Rule from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for California Vehicle Code violations in the 22000 block of Barton Road.
The driver, identified as Levi Villanueva, 40, fled from the vehicle and was captured a short distance away.
During the incident, Villanueva dropped a firearm which was recovered by Rule and the firearm was loaded with a high capacity magazine, the Sheriff's Department said.
Villanueva was arrested and booked at the Central Detention Center on charges of possession of a loaded unregistered firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, and committing a felony while out on bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.