An armed man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after he was found passed out in a vehicle in the center of a roadway in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 31 at about 6 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Victoria Park Lane and Base Line Road regarding a reckless driver.
A witness reported seeing a gray Chevrolet swerving in and out of traffic. Deputies found the Chevrolet stopped in the northbound lane of Victoria Park, north of Base Line.
When deputies approached the vehicle, they found the driver, later identified as Juan Urias, a 39-year-old resident of Apple Valley, passed out with a loaded Glock 48 between his legs, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies ordered Urias out of the Chavrolet and handcuffed him.
A record check revealed Urias is a convicted felon. Deputies conducted a vehicle search and allegedly found a black bag containing methamphetamine, heroin, a hypodermic syringe and a bag full of small individual plastic baggies.
Urias was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $50,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
