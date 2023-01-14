An armed man was shot and wounded by an officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Here is the P.D.'s account of the incident:
At about 4:45 p.m., fully uniformed officers were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang. While patrolling in the known gang area in the 1300 block of Oregon Street, officers observed a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun based on his body language.
The suspect made eye contact with the officers and then attempted to flee toward an RV trailer on the property while pulling a handgun from his clothing.
Officers chased the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Daniel Felix, and gave several verbal commands to stop and to drop the weapon.
While fleeing, Felix looked back toward officers and moved the gun in a motion that appeared he might use it against the officers, police said. Believing they were going to be shot, one of the officers fired their duty weapon at Felix. He was hit by gunfire and fell to the ground. A loaded handgun was recovered from the scene.
Officers rendered medical aid and, while doing so, found Felix was still armed with a concealed knife. Felix was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.
When medically cleared, Felix will face several felony charges, including the attempted murder of a police officer.
Felix has an extensive and violent criminal history over the last 20 years. A summary of the charges includes numerous gun and felony assaults with a deadly weapon.
Additionally, Felix was arrested in 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the criminal investigation is asked to contact Detective Alvarez at (909) 384-4935 or Sgt. Plummer at (909) 384-5613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.