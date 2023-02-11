An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
However, the driver, later identified as Renato Urena, a 49-year-old San Bernardino resident, allegedly tried to evade officers by driving into opposing oncoming traffic.
Moments later, Urena fled from the vehicle as it continued to travel unoccupied northbound in the southbound lanes, causing a severe hazard to other drivers in the area. The car came to a stop, blocking all southbound lanes of travel, but other nearby vehicles and drivers were able to escape danger.
Urena began to flee on foot through a dirt lot. Officers observed Urena reaching for what they believed to be a gun in his clothing near his waist. He continued to run away as officers yelled numerous commands to show them his hands.
Urena ran to the side of a fence line, attempting to position himself out of officers' sight. He allegedly pulled out a gun while turning toward officers with the gun in his hand, police said.
Officers saw that Urena had indeed armed himself with the gun and believed he would start shooting at them, police said. Both officers shot at Urena, and their gunfire struck him.
Medical aid was immediately called, and Urena was transported to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition.
Urena was found to be on parole and is an alleged gang member with a criminal history of felony arrests dating back to 1993.
Additionally, Urena's firearm was found in close proximity, loaded with an illegal extended magazine and a bullet in the chamber.
Once medically cleared, Urena will face several felony charges, police said.
This investigation is ongoing.
