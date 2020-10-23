An armed man was shot and killed by a police officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when the Dispatch Center received a call for service at 11:16 p.m. in reference to a man with a gun jumping on cars in the parking lot of a convenience store at 279 E. Baseline Street. A solo officer was close by and responded within minutes to assist the citizen’s call for help.
The uniformed officer contacted the suspect in the parking lot and immediately gave verbal commands to the suspect. The suspect refused to follow commands, police said.
Police said that after reviewing the recordings of the officer's body worn camera video, they provided this information in a news release:
"The responding officer identified himself and ordered the suspect to show his hands. The suspect clearly ignored the officer and walked away from him, saying he was going to the store. The officer noticed several patrons and employees inside the convenience store and attempted to detain the suspect before he entered, to prevent him from harming anyone inside.
"The considerably larger suspect was uncooperative and difficult for the officer to subdue. The officer wrapped his arms around the suspect and took him to the ground, but the suspect was strong enough to begin getting up even with the officer’s weight on him.
"The suspect reached under his T-shirt and pulled a black handgun from his front right pocket. The officer noticed the suspect had a black handgun in his right hand and he immediately disengaged the suspect for his safety. The suspect remained uncooperative and was able to gain a standing position before he began turning toward the officer and bystanders with the gun still in his hand. The officer fired four rounds from his department-issued duty weapon striking the suspect multiple times."
Medical aid was provided on scene by responding officers. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Mark Matthew Bender, Jr., a 35-year-old San Bernardino resident.
A firearm was located at the scene.
Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation with the assistance of representatives from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
A criminal history of the suspect revealed a lengthy violent criminal past going back 17 years, police said. The suspect had several arrests for domestic violence, grand theft, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property. He had additional arrests for false imprisonment, criminal threats, and attempted murder. The suspect was an ex-felon with several probation violation and parole violation arrests.
An ex-felon is not permitted to possess a firearm in the State of California. Located at the scene was a black 9MM semi-automatic handgun. The firearm was determined to be functional and was photographed, processed and collected as evidence. The firearm was loaded with no record of ownership on file with the Department of Justice.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is urged to contact Detective A. Reyna at (909) 384-5628 / reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sergeant A. Tello at (909) 384-4955 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
