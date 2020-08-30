An armed man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly attempted to burn a house down, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Aug. 28 at about 6:04 p.m., San Bernardino P.D. officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Mountain View Avenue in reference to a family dispute.
Family members indicated that Jesus Alvarez Pulido, 50, was allegedly assaulting family members while armed with a handgun. A wheelchair bound elderly woman was reportedly alone with him inside the residence.
Officers attempted to deescalate the barricaded situation by encouraging Pulido to surrender.
Minutes later, officers noticed black smoke coming from inside the residence. Officers believed that he was attempting to burn the house down with the elderly woman inside.
Officers forced entry into the residence in an attempt to rescue the woman from any harm. They were then confronted by Pulido, who was now armed with a rifle and handgun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
Evidence revealed that Pulido attempted to set the house on fire, police said.
Pulido was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
