A 32-year-old Redlands man died after being shot by police when he allegedly brandished a weapon at officers during an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Joni Lane at about 3:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a domestic violence disturbance. Arriving officers found the man waiting outside the residence with a knife.
Officers attempted for several minutes to negotiate with the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect was shot when he allegedly refused to comply with officers and made an overt act toward them with the weapon, the Redlands P.D. said.
Redlands Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.
In keeping with Redlands P.D. policy, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
