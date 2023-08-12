An armed man who allegedly had just committed a robbery died after being shot by a police officer in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Police gave this account of the incident:
At about 8:49 a.m., officers responded to a call for service in which multiple callers stated a suspect had a gas station cashier at gunpoint at Baseline and ‘H’ Street.
The suspect was described as a 30-year-old man with shoulder-length hair, wearing a white shirt. He was seen holding a black handgun and was associated with a blue or purple Mazda parked near the fuel pumps.
Within minutes, an officer arrived and observed a subject matching the description walking away from the entrance of the business, toward the fuel islands.
The officer noticed the suspect was holding a handgun, which confirmed his belief that this was the suspect described by the callers. The suspect began maneuvering in between vehicles parked at the fuel islands.
The officer gave multiple verbal commands to the suspect, ordering him to drop the weapon, which he allegedly failed to comply with. Instead, the suspect allegedly raised the handgun in the direction of the officer.
The officer reacted by firing two gunshots at the suspect, striking him twice. The gunshots caused the suspect to drop the firearm from his hands. He was handcuffed without any further incident.
The two subjects inside the Mazda, which the suspect was maneuvering toward, were detained.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
Several citizen bystanders were at the business and pumping gas during the incident. Through further investigation and witness interviews, detectives determined that the suspect committed a felony robbery at the location just before the officer had arrived.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective D. Sawyer at (909) 384-5630.
As standard protocol, the San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene on the date of the incident and is conducting a parallel investigation, which is also ongoing.
