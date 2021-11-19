With the help of LoJack, an armed man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Colton was arrested, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Nov. 15, an officer received a LoJack hit on a stolen vehicle in the area of 4th and G Street, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Officers made contact with a male subject near the vehicle, and through investigation it was determined that the subject (who was on mandatory supervision for felony theft) was in possession of the stolen property. Additional officers were on scene and located a concealed firearm inside the vehicle.
The suspect was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
