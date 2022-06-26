An armed man who had allegedly viciously assaulted a woman was later shot to death by police in an exchange of gunfire in San Bernardino on June 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began at about 7:15 p.m., when the dispatch center received a 911 call for service in the 400 block of S. E Street regarding a domestic violence incident. During the call, information was obtained that the suspect had caused great bodily injury to the victim, and that she had been held against her will. The victim was able to contact law enforcement and request assistance.
When officers arrived and contacted the victim, they observed she had sustained traumatic injuries to her face. The victim identified the suspect who assaulted her and provided additional information to officers to help them locate the suspect. The victim was transported to an area hospital and will have to undergo surgery for her injuries.
Officers followed up on information provided by the victim and were able to locate the suspect in the 1300 block of W. Mill Street.
As officers contacted the suspect, they provided clear commands and ordered him to surrender, but he allegedly would not comply, police said.
The suspect then allegedly pointed a firearm in the direction of officers, at which time an exchange of gunfire occurred, police said.
The unidentified suspect was struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
No bystanders or officers were injured during the incident.
During the investigation, detectives located a ghost gun, additional magazines, and one extended magazine, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Sims at sims_da@sbcity.org / (909)384-5665 or Homicide Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / 909-384-5613.
