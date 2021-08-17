An armed parolee was arrested after he allegedly attempted to run from deputies, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 16 at about 1 a.m., deputies assigned to Central Station conducted a traffic stop in Grand Terrace. Deputies contacted the driver, Jerome Fowler, a 41-year-old resident of San Bernardino, who was on active parole out of the State of California and admitted to being in possession of a controlled substance, the Sheriff's Department said.
During a parole search of the vehicle, an unregistered (ghost) loaded semi-automatic handgun was located inside the vehicle. As deputies attempted to arrest Fowler, he allegedly actively resisted arrest and fled on foot, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies gave chase and Fowler was taken into custody without further incident.
Fowler was subsequently placed under arrest on charges of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, and resisting a peace officer. He was transported to Central Detention Center, where he was being held without bail on a parole hold violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.