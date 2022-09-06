An armed robbery took place at the Victoria Gardens mall in Rancho Cucamonga on the evening of Sept. 5, but contrary to rumors, no persons were injured in a shooting, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the mall after receiving a report of an active shooter at 7:14 p.m. Deputies arrived on scene and determined no active shooter incident had occurred, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Through investigation, it was discovered that two male subjects robbed a mall customer at gunpoint near California Pizza Kitchen. During the robbery, one of the suspects fired a gun before fleeing the scene. No persons were injured during the incident. The suspects have not been found.
A thorough search of the mall area was conducted in order to ensure the safety of the public, the Sheriff’s Department said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
