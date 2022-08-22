An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for robbing nine other stores, including a PetSmart in Fontana.
At the conclusion of the pursuit, the suspect was found to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition.
No other persons were injured during the incident, which began at about 8:45 p.m., when deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station responded to PetSmart in the 10900 block of Foothill Boulevard regarding an armed robbery.
The suspect, later identified as Samuel Smith, a 26-year-old resident of Arizona, entered the store and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint.
The Violent Crimes Task Force of Orange County confronted Smith in the parking lot. As officers approached, Smith allegedly shot multiple times at them, and a lethal force encounter occurred, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Smith, who was not struck by gunfire, fled in his vehicle. Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station pursued him through surface streets for several miles. The pursuit eventually entered Pomona, where a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) was conducted and Smith’s vehicle came to rest.
When officers performed lifesaving measures on Smith, he told them that when they had rammed his vehicle, he accidentally shot himself under his chin, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Department of Justice said that Smith was a suspect in several armed robberies prior to the Rancho Cucamonga incident. He allegedly robbed 10 businesses -- nine of them PetSmart stores -- beginning on July 31. The targeted stores were a Big Lots store in Riverside and PetSmart locations in Fontana, Signal Hill, Orange, San Bernardino, Pico Rivera, Redlands, Huntington Beach, Phoenix, and finally Rancho Cucamonga.
During the armed robbery spree, Smith allegedly used a distinct black handbag with pink trim during the robberies and pointed a black handgun at store employees at the cash register. The total loss to the stores was approximately $7,091, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
