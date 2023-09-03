A suspect who was wanted for allegedly committing an armed robbery in Rialto was arrested after being pursued by police through the parking lot of a crowded shopping center in San Bernardino, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The armed robbery took place on Nov. 25, 2022, when a 22-year-old suspect identified as Manuel Barajas allegedly attacked a 19-year-old victim, threatened him with a handgun, and stole about $9,000 worth of jewelry and electronics.
Barajas was arrested on Feb. 20 of this year and was later released with a promise to appear in court at a later time. However, Barajas failed to appear for that court date, and a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Sept. 2, Rialto P.D. officers learned of Barajas’ potential whereabouts and began efforts to take him into custody once again.
At about 1:54 p.m., officers observed Barajas in the 4000 block of North Sierra Way driving a black 2016 Kia Optima. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Barajas’ vehicle, knowing Barajas allegedly used a firearm in the commission of the original robbery and could potentially be armed again.
Barajas failed to comply with officers and fled on foot through the parking lot of the shopping center, police said.
As Barajas fled, officers deployed their tasers, and the suspect fell to the ground, injuring himself, and continued to resist officers’ attempts to take him into custody, police said. Following his arrest, a search of Barajas and his vehicle was conducted; however no firearm was located.
Barajas suffered a laceration to his forehead as well as other minor abrasions and contusions on his arms and legs. Medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene for Barajas, who was transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Upon release from the hospital, Barajas is set to be booked into West Valley Detention Center for his outstanding warrants related to the original robbery, as well as a parole violation.
Additionally, one Rialto officer suffered several abrasions while struggling to take Barajas into custody, and was treated by paramedics on scene.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone with information about this incident contact Lt. Rocky Johnson at (909) 820-2629. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932310012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.