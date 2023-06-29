A traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded firearm, and a fleeing suspect was apprehended and arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 27, while conducting traffic enforcement on Redlands Boulevard in Loma Linda, Deputy R. Legere conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation.
At this time, a male passenger fled from the vehicle. The man jumped a fence to a nearby residence and ran through the property. Deputies conducted a search but did not locate him on the property. During the search, deputies located a loaded, unserialized firearm with a high-capacity magazine where the man jumped the fence.
Deputies continued to search the surrounding area and located a subject who matched the description of the man who fled. Deputies contacted and detained Pavel Soriano, a 24-year-old resident of Highland. Soriano was booked into Central Detention Center on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and obstruction.
