An armed suspect was arrested after he allegedly robbed a pizza restaurant in Ontario, according to the Ontario Police Department.
On June 26, officers responded to the Little Caesars Pizza in the 600 block of W. Holt Boulevard in reference to a man in possession of a firearm. While the suspect was inside the eatery, he began displaying a firearm that was observed in the waistband of his pants.
As officers arrived on scene, the suspect left the location while holding stolen food items and a large rifle seen in his shirt.
Officers gave him commands to place his hands in the air, but after he allegedly failed to comply, a Taser was deployed, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody without any injury to officers or customers.
Pablito Lucero, 20, was found to be in possession of an AR-15 style assault rifle and a 9mm polymer handgun. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center for robbery and multiple firearm charges, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.