An armed suspect was shot by police after he entered the secure parking lot of the Rialto Police Department station on Dec. 5, authorities said.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries to officers.
The officer-involved shooting was under investigation, and no further information was available.
The Rialto P.D. said on Twitter that a press conference was scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at 429 W. Rialto Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.