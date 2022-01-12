An armed suspect was shot to death by authorities after he allegedly charged at them during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Personnel from the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division were working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals personnel to locate and apprehend a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Grand Terrace. The suspect was located in a vehicle in a parking lot at Bass Pro Shops at 2:08 p.m.
The suspect initially refused to comply with commands to get out of the vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said. A less lethal round was deployed into the vehicle.
The suspect suddenly exited the vehicle, armed with a knife, and allegedly ran at the Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshal inspector. An officer involved shooting occurred. Medical aid was rendered at the scene. The suspect, who was not identified, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Ian Gosswiller, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
