An armed suspect wearing fatigues was arrested after attempting to flee from deputies in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 29 at 7:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were notified of a man wearing body armor and military fatigues walking north on Vineyard Avenue from 9th Street.
As deputies arrived in the area, the suspect, later identified as Joell Hernandez, a 20-year-old Ontario resident, fled into a nearby condominium complex.
Hernandez was quickly found hiding near a dumpster. He was detained and in his backpack was a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The handgun did not have any serial numbers on it, classifying it as a “ghost gun". Hernandez was also allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics.
Hernandez is currently on felony probation, and a search warrant was served at his residence, where additional items of evidence were located.
Hernandez was booked into West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody without bail.
