An armed suspect who led police on a pursuit was arrested in Colton on May 28, according to the Colton Police Department.
An officer attempted to stop a car in the area of Highland Avenue and Olive Street for vehicle code violations, police said in a Facebook post. The driver did not yield and a pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit, the driver crashed near the 1200 block of La Cadena Drive, fled on foot, and tossed a handgun. Officers were able to apprehended the subject a short time later.
During further investigation, it was determined that the suspect was a parolee and was driving a stolen vehicle.
