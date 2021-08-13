An armed suspect who was allegedly making criminal threats was arrested on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 10:23 p.m., deputies assigned to the Central Station responded to a call for service of an unknown problem in the 1000 block of West Valley Boulevard in the unincorporated area of Colton.
During the investigation, the victim reported a man, later identified as 40-year-old Jose Macario, was demanding to be let inside her motorhome and later presented a firearm, resulting in the victim fearing for her life.
When deputies arrived and contacted Macario, he was observed to have erratic behavior while displaying several signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance, the Sheriff's Department said.
During the investigation, Macario allegedly removed a handgun from his layers of clothing. As Macario displayed the handgun, deputies quickly approached Macario and detained him to prevent the incident from further escalation. Deputies recovered the loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which was found to be unregistered.
Macario was ultimately placed under arrest on charges of criminal threats, possession of a concealed unregistered loaded firearm, and possession of a loaded gun while under the influence of a controlled substance. Macario was transported to Central Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
