An armed teenager was arrested in connection with a carjacking incident which took place in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On July 14 at about 2 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle taken during a carjacking. The driver failed to stop and a high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued.
The driver eventually crashed in the city of Rialto and ran from the vehicle. After a foot chase, the driver was caught, police said in a Facebook post.
A loaded firearm was found during a search of the vehicle, police said.
The suspect in this incident was 16 years old and had prior gun arrests and probation violations, police said.
