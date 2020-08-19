An armed teenager was shot and wounded by a police officer during an incident in Highland on Aug. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 3:34 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers were conducting an investigation and observed the involved subjects in a vehicle near Baseline Street and McKinley Street. The officers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle entered an apartment complex on Baseline.
The front passenger immediately ran from the vehicle, and a foot pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect fell to the ground, then quickly got up and allegedly drew a handgun from his waistband area, and an officer involved shooting occurred, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspect, a 15-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was expected to survive.
Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department - Specialized Investigations Division responded to conduct the investigation. Detectives processed the scene and recovered an unregistered 9mm handgun.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Floyd Stone, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
