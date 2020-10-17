An armed teenager was shot and wounded by a police officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Oct. 17, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Detectives were conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation following a traffic stop in the early morning hours.
Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Mercedes Benz for traffic violations in the area of Baseline Street and Sierra Way. The vehicle fled from the officers and a short pursuit ensued.
As the Mercedes suddenly stopped, one of the occupants quickly got out of the vehicle and ran on foot while armed with a black handgun, police said.
The officer-involved shooting occurred at that time. The 17-year-old suspect was shot once in the leg and taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury and later booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.
No one else was injured as a result of this incident.
The loaded 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.
Several other suspects fled in the vehicle and were not located. A search for them continued.
