An arrest was made after a small business lost $130,000 in an online scam, according to a Twitter message by FBI Los Angeles.
The FBI’s IE Cyber Task Force partnered with the Ontario Police Department to solve the case.
The suspect was arrested in New Jersey on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy.
The suspect was then extradited to Ontario and taken into custody by the Ontario P.D.
