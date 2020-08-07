Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) has appointed Sam Hessami, MD, MHA, FACHE, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) effective immediately.
As a double board-certified physician with nearly two decades of clinical and leadership expertise in hospital department management and service line development, along with clinical quality, safety, and utilization improvement experience, he brings a well-rounded breadth of knowledge to the position.
In this role he will advise and lead physicians in support of ARMC’s mission and goals, and work with senior leadership to refine the hospital’s strategic direction, ARMC said in a news release.
In his most recent role as chief patient safety officer at St. Joseph’s Health System, a 651-bed academic medical center in New Jersey, he developed and implemented a comprehensive system-wide educational plan to advance the concept of a “safe and just culture.”
Other notable career accomplishments include driving the strategic direction of Hackensack Meridian Palisades Women’s Group, which resulted in expanded women’s services and creating and managing a new hospital-sponsored faculty practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
“Dr. Hessami’s distinguished career makes him an ideal candidate to lead ARMC’s medical team and spearhead innovative initiatives for continued advancements at the medical center,” said ARMC Hospital Director William Gilbert. “His broad experience in hospital administration, combined with his significant assets pertinent to patient safety and quality of care, make him an excellent fit with our vision and culture for ensuring patient well-being, while overseeing enhancements to our service-lines and programs.”
