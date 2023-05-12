Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) celebrated National Hospital Week during the period of May 7-13.
This annual recognition is an important reminder to ARMC’s team of health care professionals that they play an integral role in the wellness of the community, according to a news release issued by San Bernardino County.
“As the nation’s largest health care celebratory event, National Hospital Week recognizes the committed health care professionals that make hospitals exceptional places to receive care. Not only is ARMC a place where people go for world-class medical care, it is also a recipient of numerous awards,” the news release said.
ARMC recently earned the U.S. News and World Report award as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
“We embrace this annual opportunity to thank all of the dedicated individuals in the health care field — physicians, nurses, therapists, technicians, service workers, volunteers, administrators and so many more — for their contributions,” said William Gilbert, ARMC hospital director. “Given what our staff have been through over the last three years, it is impressive that they continue to bring their full efforts each and every day.”
ARMC is a 456-bed university-affiliated teaching hospital licensed by the State of California Department of Public Health, operated by San Bernardino County, and governed by the Board of Supervisors. For more information about ARMC, visit https://www.arrowheadregional.org.
