An arson suspect was shot to death by a San Bernardino Police Department officer during an incident on Nov. 30, police said.
The incident took place at about 10:42 p.m. at 1464 W. Union Street, where two uniformed officers responded to an arson. A reporting party had advised dispatch that there was a male setting fire to a palm tree at a vacant residence.
The officers arrived and encountered a person in the driveway who was later identified as Delfino Avila. At first, Avila was allegedly holding a wooden bludgeon out in front of him toward officers.
They attempted to de-escalate the situation by giving him loud and clear commands both in English and Spanish to drop the object that was in his hand. Once the officers were closer to him, he allegedly held the object above his head as if he was about to swing it at them. Avila walked toward the garage, where he armed himself with a shovel, which he later dropped. The officers provided distance for safety.
Avila allegedly refused to comply with commands and eventually armed himself with another wooden bludgeon, police said.
A Taser was deployed but was ineffective, police said.
Avila allegedly charged at the assisting officer, swinging the wooden bludgeon several times to attempt to hit the officer, police said. The other officer fired a service weapon, striking Avila.
Officers immediately requested AMR paramedics; however, Avila succumbed to his injuries.
There were several witnesses to the event as it unfolded.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the criminal investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Martinez at (909) 384-5619.
