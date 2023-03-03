In response to the local emergency proclamation signed by San Bernardino County on Feb. 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino County’s mountain communities and 12 other counties due to the winter storms.
“Cal OES is working with Caltrans and San Bernardino County officials to bring in additional snow plows as well as road crews, and personnel from CAL FIRE and the California National Guard are readied to support operations,” the governor’s announcement said. “The state is also contracting with private companies to accelerate snow removal and clear roadways, and is coordinating with investor-owned utilities to rapidly restore power.”
A break from stormy weather on March 2 allowed county emergency responders to reach and rescue many Crestline and Running Springs residents who had been trapped in their homes by the more than 10 feet of snow that had fallen over the past several days.
Sheriff’s Department employees, traveling on snowcats, were able to take residents who had requested help in leaving their homes to areas where they could be transported to shelters or to meet up with families and friends.
Clear skies also aided crews from County Public Works, Special Districts, and Caltrans in their efforts to clear snow from roadways across the mountains.
As of the morning of March 2, 226 miles of roadways had been cleared by crews working around the clock since last week from Mt. Baldy and Wrightwood to the eastern edge of the Big Bear Valley. Much of that clearing was done with skip loaders and dump trucks, as the snow was too high for plows in many areas. Some 291 miles of roads awaited county crews.
The county also introduced a toll-free hotline for calls related to property damage, building permits, and related questions — (800) 722-4542.
Those with urgent medical issues were urged to continue to call 911. Other needs can be addressed 24 hours a day by calling (909) 387-3911. This line has fielded nearly 1,000 calls since it was established on Feb. 27. The San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services is operating 24/7 to coordinate food, fuel, supplies and services up to mountain residents.
Mountain residents who may have snow-damaged homes are able to take refuge at the newly opened shelter at Rim of the World High School, located at 27400 State Highway 18, in Lake Arrowhead. Mountain residents who have not been able to get back up the mountain can stay at the Redlands East Valley High School shelter, located at 31000 E. Colton Avenue in Redlands. Medical consultations are available at Rim of the World and at Redlands East Valley via phone.
Seniors can call the Department of Aging and Adult Services hotline for assistance at (877) 565-2020.
To speak to someone about behavioral health services, call the Department of Behavioral Health 24/7 phone line at (888) 743-1478.
For road condition information:
• California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
• San Bernardino County Public Works https://dpw.sbcounty.gov/operations/road-closures/ for the latest county-maintained roads conditions and https://dpw.sbcounty.gov/operations/snow-removal/FAQ/
• National Weather Service San Diego https://www.weather.gov/sgx/ for the latest weather information impacting the San Bernardino County mountain communities.
