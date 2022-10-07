Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) has procured $7 million in state funding to help construct a new fire station that will serve the thousands of residents of Rosena Ranch, a growing housing development near the Cajon Pass.
The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District is the recipient of this state budget request. The Fire District will oversee construction and provide essential fire services at the new station.
“Effective and responsive fire services are absolutely crucial for the residents of my district,” said Ramos, who made a recent appearance at a local fire station to announce the funding. “Rosena Ranch is a 20-minute drive from the nearest fire station. This funding will build a beautiful new facility that will provide vital fire and emergency services for decades to come.”
“We are extremely grateful to Assemblymember James Ramos, who has actively supported our County Fire District with this critical funding,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “The Rosena Ranch Fire Station will serve a strategically important wildfire area near the Cajon Pass while protecting hundreds of homes.”
Rosena Ranch is a master planned housing community built in the early 2000s by Lytle Creek and the Interstate 15 Freeway, just north of Fontana.
In August 2021, the South Fire erupted in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains near the community. The fire burned roughly 900 acres and destroyed four homes, taking several days and hundreds of firefighters to contain the blaze.
The new fire station will place critical firefighting equipment near these dangerous foothills and provide a quicker initial response should a major wildfire break out.
“This state funding is absolutely crucial to complete this important project,” said Chief Dan Munsey, fire chief/fire warden for San Bernardino County. “We appreciate the efforts of Assemblymember James Ramos to obtain this state funding for a new Rosena Ranch station which will greatly improve our firefighting ability and emergency services in this important area of the county.”
