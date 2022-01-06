Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-47th District) on Jan. 6 announced her plans to run for reelection this year in the newly-numbered District 50.
The redistricted Assembly District 50 includes the cities of Colton and Loma Linda and portions of the cities of Fontana, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, and San Bernardino, as well as the unincorporated community of Bloomington.
Reyes’ current district makes up the largest portion of AD 50, which includes her hometown of Colton.
“I am excited to announce that I will be running for reelection in Assembly District 50 this year. I am proud to represent most of these communities now, and I look forward to 2022 and the work we’ll do together for Assembly District 50 and for the Inland Empire,” said Reyes, who was first elected in 2016.
During her first two terms, Reyes focused on bills and issues that increase equity and inclusion in vulnerable communities throughout the state, she said in a news release.
Prior to becoming a politician, Reyes, a daughter of immigrants, was the first Latina to open her own law firm in the Inland Empire.
On Dec. 7, 2020, Reyes was appointed as majority leader in the Assembly, becoming the first Latina and the fourth woman to hold that position.
