Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-52nd District) recently held a press conference highlighting the successful allocation of state funds to establish and implement the Seismic Retrofitting Program for Soft Story Multifamily Housing.
In partnership with his sponsor, the U.S. Resiliency Council, $250 million has been allocated in the 2023-24 General Fund of the Budget Act to launch this program, Rodriguez said.
“I want to thank the U.S. Resiliency Council for their partnership. I also want to thank Assemblymember Holden, the California Earthquake Authority, the Fair Housing Council of Riverside, the Los Angeles County Business Federation, and the Apartment Association of Orange County for their support of this program,” Rodriguez said.
Providing financial assistance to owners of soft-story multifamily housing for seismic retrofitting is essential to protecting those most vulnerable to disaster in an earthquake, said Rodriguez, whose district includes a small part of Fontana.
The U.S. Resiliency Council estimates that as many as 2.5 million Californians may live in these older, soft-story, multifamily units that were not built to withstand a major earthquake. Scientists have said that the state is overdue for another earthquake of similar scale to the disastrous 1994 Northridge earthquake.
“As a lifelong first responder, I have responded to thousands of 911 calls that have taught me we can never be over-prepared for emergencies. When I reflect on my experiences responding to the 1994 Northridge earthquake, I see deaths, injuries, and multiple collapsed buildings that could have been prevented. I am proud to have championed this funding and am certain this program will prevent unnecessary destruction, injuries, and deaths,” said Rodriguez.
Studies show that retrofitting existing affordable housing costs $5,000 to $10,000 per unit, Rodriguez said. However, producing new affordable housing in California costs between $575,000 and $800,000 per unit. This funding is an investment that will avoid disaster losses far greater than these retrofit costs, Rodriguez said.
