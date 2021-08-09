California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced the arrest and filing of felony charges for alleged voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm against former Los Angeles Police Department officer Salvador Sanchez, as a result of an off-duty shooting that occurred during a Costco shopping trip in Corona in 2019.
The charges come after the conclusion of proceedings at the local level and a subsequent review of the incident by the Attorney General’s Office as authorized under Article V of the California Constitution. Sanchez was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Riverside County.
“Where there’s reason to believe a crime has been committed, we will seek justice,” said Bonta. “That’s exactly what these charges are about: pursuing justice after an independent and thorough review of the evidence and the law. Ultimately, any loss of life is a tragedy and being licensed to carry a gun doesn’t mean you're not accountable for how you use it. No matter who you are, nobody is above the law.”
According to court documents, on June 14, 2019, Sanchez, while off-duty, shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French inside a Costco. Sanchez also shot and wounded Kenneth’s parents, 58-year-old Russell and 59-year-old Paola. Following a review of the incident by Bonta's office, Sanchez now faces a total of three felony charges for his actions that resulted in the death of one individual and the serious injury of two others.
