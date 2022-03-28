California Attorney General Rob Bonta on March 28 announced the arrest of and charges filed against a San Bernardino man found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, despite being previously convicted of a felony and banned from owning firearms.
The suspect was on parole after serving a sentence of 32 years to life for a violent felony and is prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition.
California Department of Justice Bureau of Firearms Special Agents observed the suspect purchasing an AR-15 style ghost gun kit at a San Bernardino gun show. After obtaining a search warrant, agents located the illegal weapons and ammunition at the suspect’s home.
“Across California, we are working day in and day out to make our communities safer,” said Bonta in a news release. “Whether it is a widespread APPS sweep, cross-referencing gun purchases in individual cases, or conducting undercover work, these strategies are critical to preventing gun violence in California. I am grateful for the efforts of our hard-working DOJ Special Agents whose work resulted in the charges we are announcing today.”
Agents recovered from the defendant’s possession an unserialized handgun, unserialized short-barreled rifle, ammunition, and an AR-15 style ghost gun kit. The defendant is charged with two felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a short-barreled rifle, and a felony count of unlawful possession of ammunition. Charges were filed in San Bernardino Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.