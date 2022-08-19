Over the past several years, San Bernardino County has experienced the troubling effects of the opioid epidemic.
The threat is compounded by drug traffickers producing counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl, causing a massive spike in overdoses and overdose deaths, the county said in a news release.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that doctors can prescribe to patients to help with severe pain. Drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with other drugs like Oxo and Xanax, and a person can’t tell the pill has this deadly drug.
Law enforcement and medical first responders have seen firsthand that social status and criminal history do not matter. “The victims come from all walks of life,” said Sheriff Shannon Dicus.
In response to this trend, beginning in 2021, the Overdose Response Team (ORT) was created and has investigated 115 cases of drug overdoses and related deaths.
The Overdose Response Team is a joint multiagency effort including the Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney’s Office, Riverside Sheriff’s Department, and the police departments in Redlands, Montclair, and San Bernardino. The ORT works with the District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to prosecute state and federal cases.
Narcan is an opioid antagonist given for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. The immediate application of Narcan can be vital in a life-or-death situation of an opioid overdose. The Sheriff’s Department has introduced Narcan into the county jails to provide a rapid response for inmates or accidental exposure to staff.
During a fentanyl overdose, the person will show these symptoms:
• Breathe slowly, or stop breathing
• Be drowsy or unresponsive
• Be snoring and unable to be awakened
• Have small or pinpoint pupils
Persons who see these signs of an overdose are urged to immediately call 911.
For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/basics/fentanyl.html
