Authorities have arrested 10 adults and seven juveniles in connection with a series of take-over robberies of cellular phone stores throughout Riverside, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties between October of 2022 and April of 2023, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspects in these robberies were responsible for the theft of more than $500,000 in cellular phones, tablets and smart watches.
Multiple county and local law enforcement agencies coordinated a large-scale investigation into the series.
In March, additional robberies occurred in Lake Elsinore and Jurupa Valley that led to the subsequent identification and arrest of several subjects. As additional information came to light, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, and San Bernardino Police Department were involved in multiple arrests related to the series.
As part of the investigation, deputies from several agencies served several search warrants in Adelanto, San Bernardino and Rialto related to the series. Stolen property from the robberies was recovered and returned to the owners.
The following adults were arrested during the investigation:
Kei Kei Freeman (age 24) of San Bernardino
Elijah Anderson (age 18) of Adelanto
Rashaun Ramsey (age 20) of Adelanto
Gianni Fisher (age 20) of Adelanto
Brian Roman (age 24) of Moreno Valley
Eddie Thompson (age 19) of Banning
Kimonni Morgna (age 19) of San Bernardino
Charlesha Barnett (age 23) of San Bernardino
Kavana Rodriguez (age 20) of Riverside
Brandon Dybdahl (age 23) of San Bernardino
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Morales at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling (951) 955–2600 or Investigator Leone at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station by calling (951) 245–3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.