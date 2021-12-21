Authorities arrested a total of 10 suspects and seized 5,270 marijuana plants in San Bernardino County during the week of Dec. 13-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
This marked the 16th week of Operation Hammer Strike, the county’s ongoing operation designed to shut down illegal outdoor marijuana cultivations.
During the week, investigators from the county’s Marijuana Enforcement Team, along with Sheriff's deputies from several different patrol stations, served 11 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Victorville, Hesperia, Spring Valley Lake, and El Monte.
Over the seven-day period, Sheriff's personnel seized 3,225 pounds of processed marijuana, six guns, and more than $23,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 78 greenhouses found at these locations and four indoor grow locations.
