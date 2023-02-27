Authorities arrested 10 suspects during the week of Feb. 18-24 as part of “Operation Consequences,” an ongoing crackdown on illegal guns and drugs in San Bernardino County.
During the recent one-week period, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 22 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, Redlands, Victorville, Canyon Lake, Yucca Valley, and Riverside.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized eight firearms, two of which were ghost guns, and more than two pounds of narcotics.
