Authorities arrested 12 suspects for various crimes as part of “Operation Consequences” during the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
During the one-week period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 14 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in San Bernardino, Victorville, Adelanto, Palm Springs, and Colton.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts during those seven days, investigators seized 12 firearms, one of which was a ghost gun, and recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine.
The county-wide crime suppression operation has been ongoing for several weeks.
