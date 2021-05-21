A total of 127 felony arrests were made during a four-day, multi-agency operation in San Bernardino County recently, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff's Department.
During this operation, 185 grams of methamphetamine were seized, 11 firearms were seized, and three stolen vehicles were recovered.
Ten gang members were among the persons arrested, the Sheriff's Department said.
The Unites States Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Enforcement Division worked together in this joint effort to apprehend criminal offenders.
“The operation proved to be very successful, and I believe it has made the streets a little safer. I would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies and their personnel for being a part of this joint collaborative effort to continue our commitment to serve and protect our communities,” said Sheriff John McMahon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.