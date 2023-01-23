Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 14 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in Loma Linda, San Bernardino, Yermo, and Morongo in addition to the Bloomington location in the 18800 block of San Bernardino Avenue.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts during the one-week period, investigators seized 10 firearms (two of which were ghost guns) and recovered 1.5 pounds of fentanyl and .5 pounds of cocaine.
“The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
