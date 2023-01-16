Authorities arrested 17 people on felony charges during a targeted crime suppression operation during the week of Jan. 7-13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Over the seven-day period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts as part of Operation Consequences, investigators seized 11 firearms, recovered 1.12 ounces of fentanyl, 15.68 ounces of methamphetamine, and 1.76 ounces of heroin.
Previously, the Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in the county.
