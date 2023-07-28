Authorities arrested a total of 27 suspects during a crime suppression sweep in various wash and flood-controlled areas in Highland on July 26, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Highland Police Department deputies and Cal Fire officers joined forces with Highland Code Enforcement and Public Works employees during the event, which took place at about 6 a.m.
Police said 23 of the arrests were for misdemeanor crimes, including trespassing, drug possession, and misdemeanor warrants. Four arrests were for felony crimes, including felony warrants, providing another person's identification information to law enforcement, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen mail, and an attempted carjacking/felony vandalism.
“The City of Highland has been significantly impacted by criminal activity throughout the city's wash and flood-control areas, which has created a rise in commercial and residential crimes. In recent months, some of the crimes deputies have responded to were shoplifting, commercial burglary, vandalism, shootings, illegal drug activity, stolen property/vehicles, assaults, and arson,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
